Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) PT Lowered to $57.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $84.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of CCS opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average is $61.70. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.55. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 20.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 109,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at about $5,357,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Century Communities by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Century Communities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Century Communities by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after buying an additional 72,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

