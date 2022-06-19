Centric Wealth Management Purchases 3,404 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSFF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 8,902.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 815,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,583,000 after acquiring an additional 806,147 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 226,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 37,997 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the third quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 171.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PSFF opened at $20.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.

