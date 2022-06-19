Centric Wealth Management Purchases 29 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Centric Wealth Management raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,333 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,497,000 after buying an additional 620,291 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $311,726,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after buying an additional 529,712 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

NYSE TMO opened at $500.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.72 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $548.31 and a 200-day moving average of $577.39. The company has a market cap of $196.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.