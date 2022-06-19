Centric Wealth Management Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $821,194,000 after buying an additional 465,780 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $446.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $380.30 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

