Centric Wealth Management Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,157 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Walmart by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 89,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Walmart by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 22,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,246 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock opened at $118.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.83. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.