Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,558 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. jvl associates llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,270,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,107,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,254,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $47.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $67.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.61.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.