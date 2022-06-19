Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 219.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,330 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,032,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 441,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,176,000 after buying an additional 26,018 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

