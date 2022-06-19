Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $4.24 Million Stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1000 Index ETF accounts for 1.1% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

SCHK stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52.

