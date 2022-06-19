Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($798.96) to €630.00 ($656.25) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $813.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $473.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $559.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $648.14. The company has a market cap of $193.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $461.85 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

