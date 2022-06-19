Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.91. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $57.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

