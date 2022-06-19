Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 6,178 Shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:DFND)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:DFND – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF in the second quarter valued at about $420,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF alerts:

Shares of DFND opened at $33.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.22. Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:DFND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.