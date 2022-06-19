Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,804,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,586,000 after purchasing an additional 194,983 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,392,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,453,000 after buying an additional 354,678 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,728,000 after buying an additional 40,337 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,143,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,774,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,620,000 after buying an additional 321,060 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV opened at $61.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.29. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.