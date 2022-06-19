Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,226,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,528. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.38 and its 200 day moving average is $210.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

