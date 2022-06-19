Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 167.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Catalent by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after acquiring an additional 169,608 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,578,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 4,231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after buying an additional 84,631 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.51. 1,413,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,177. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

