Cat Token Price Tops $0.0627 on Major Exchanges (CAT)

Cat Token (CAT) traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Cat Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cat Token has a total market cap of $409,527.68 and approximately $200.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cat Token has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00025662 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00274797 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000885 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token (CRYPTO:CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

