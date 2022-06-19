Cashaa Market Capitalization Reaches $5.88 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Cashaa coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cashaa has a total market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $927,479.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cashaa has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cashaa Profile

CAS is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,528,005 coins. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

Buying and Selling Cashaa

