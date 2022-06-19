Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$165.00 target price on the stock.

CJT has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$199.00 to C$185.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$236.00 to C$207.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$214.82.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$122.21 on Thursday. Cargojet has a one year low of C$115.89 and a one year high of C$214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 102.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$150.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$163.80.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C($0.82). The business had revenue of C$233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$210.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 7.7000001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.54%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

