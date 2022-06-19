Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $165.00 target price on the stock.

CGJTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Cargojet stock opened at $94.05 on Thursday. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.20.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

