Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.51–$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.35 million-$51.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.88 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOS. OTR Global lowered shares of Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Canada Goose stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 310,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

