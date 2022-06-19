CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Hits $37.69 on Top Exchanges

CACHE Gold (CGT) traded down 32.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One CACHE Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $37.69 or 0.00203573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $3.35 million and $71,170.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CACHE Gold

CGT is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 88,922 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

