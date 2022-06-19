C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Position Boosted by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $111,107,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $92,408,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $57,783,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,945,815,000 after acquiring an additional 397,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 559,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,223,000 after acquiring an additional 285,958 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $115.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,507,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,699 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

