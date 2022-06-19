Bytom Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.82 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $14.83 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00025960 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00258073 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000914 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,758,046,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,556,240,806 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

