Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $452.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $424.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.