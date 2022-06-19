Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,519 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.61.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $93.74 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.86.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

