Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,761 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Walmart (Get Rating)
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
