Byrne Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up 1.1% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1,592.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.80.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $196.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.98. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.