Byrne Asset Management LLC Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after acquiring an additional 121,632 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after buying an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $144.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 12 month low of $136.49 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.