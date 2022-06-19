Byrne Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $134.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.78 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.09 and a 200 day moving average of $169.29.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.84.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

