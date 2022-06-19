Byrne Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Blackstone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,902,000 after purchasing an additional 580,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,985,000 after purchasing an additional 406,797 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $831,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $90.25 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.39 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $8,045,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 669,650 shares valued at $37,169,012. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

