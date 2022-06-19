Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,775 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $58.53 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.31. The company has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

