Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.53.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $155.33 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $142.41 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 298,837 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 117.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after purchasing an additional 189,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $32,791,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after purchasing an additional 28,096 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

