Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Jonathan Akeroyd Sells 34,395 Shares

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 34,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,618 ($19.64), for a total transaction of £556,511.10 ($675,459.52).

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,617 ($19.63) on Friday. Burberry Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,267 ($27.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,609.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,728.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a GBX 35.40 ($0.43) dividend. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on BRBY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($23.79) to GBX 2,070 ($25.12) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($27.67) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.06) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($23.55) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,119.17 ($25.72).

Burberry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.