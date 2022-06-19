Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Jonathan Akeroyd Sells 34,395 Shares

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 34,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,618 ($19.64), for a total transaction of £556,511.10 ($675,459.52).
Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,617 ($19.63) on Friday. Burberry Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,267 ($27.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,609.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,728.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.53.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a GBX 35.40 ($0.43) dividend. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.11%.
Burberry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.
