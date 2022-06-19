BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.68-$8.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.55 billion.

BRP stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.07.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 305.74%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOOO. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in BRP during the first quarter worth about $69,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

