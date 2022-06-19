Brokers Issue Forecasts for Blackline Safety Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLN. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.80.

Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$15.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.51 million.

In related news, insider DAK Capital Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,619,064 shares in the company, valued at C$54,072,689.24. Also, Director Cody Slater acquired 5,900 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.31 per share, with a total value of C$25,429.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,463,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,308,934.90. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 41,200 shares of company stock worth $176,404.

About Blackline Safety (Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.