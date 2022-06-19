Brokerages Set Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) PT at $71.00

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $34,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,057,000 after purchasing an additional 111,295 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.46. Evergy has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.06%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

