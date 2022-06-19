Brokerages Set Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) PT at $71.00

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.
In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $34,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EVRG stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.46. Evergy has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $73.13.
Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.06%.
About Evergy (Get Rating)
Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.
