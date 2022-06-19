Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Plans $4.10 Quarterly Dividend

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 4.10 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.
Broadcom has increased its dividend by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Broadcom has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadcom to earn $37.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $16.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $498.65 on Friday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $455.71 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.26.
In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,410 shares of company stock worth $10,704,843 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,971,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 413.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.
Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
