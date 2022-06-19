Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Plans $4.10 Quarterly Dividend

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 4.10 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Broadcom has increased its dividend by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Broadcom has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadcom to earn $37.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $16.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $498.65 on Friday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $455.71 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.26.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,410 shares of company stock worth $10,704,843 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,971,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 413.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

