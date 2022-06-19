Bremer Bank National Association Sells 9,189 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after purchasing an additional 136,713 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,053,000 after purchasing an additional 161,751 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in American Tower by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,314,000 after purchasing an additional 424,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.29.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.17. 4,291,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.80.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

