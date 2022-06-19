Bremer Bank National Association Sells 118 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.25. 2,128,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,867. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.33 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.
Illinois Tool Works Profile (Get Rating)
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.