Bremer Bank National Association Sells 118 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.55.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.25. 2,128,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,867. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.33 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

