Bremer Bank National Association Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 179.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,162 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 703.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.36.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMUS traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,437,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,185. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.