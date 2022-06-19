Bremer Bank National Association Invests $2.46 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.22. 8,299,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,842,339. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.75.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

