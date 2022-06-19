Bremer Bank National Association Invests $2.46 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE MDT traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.22. 8,299,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,842,339. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.75.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
