Bremer Bank National Association Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $128.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,732,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

