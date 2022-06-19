Bremer Bank National Association Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.2% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $63,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,833,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 883,875 shares of company stock valued at $269,546,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.90. 6,900,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,749. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $324.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $276.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

