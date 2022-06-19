Bremer Bank National Association Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,671 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.81. 15,918,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,417,139. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average is $80.25. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

