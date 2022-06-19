Bremer Bank National Association Buys 21,503 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.52. 35,111,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,756,082. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The firm has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.