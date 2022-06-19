Bremer Bank National Association Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.0% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,814,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,758,776 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.