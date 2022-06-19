Bremer Bank National Association Acquires 8,021 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,933 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.0% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 176,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,694,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $850,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,854 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 52,043 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,256,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.57. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

