Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Barclays

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BRZE. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.64.

BRZE opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75. Braze has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, Director Douglas A. Pepper bought 175,169 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in Braze by 134.2% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,680 shares during the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new position in Braze during the first quarter worth $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the first quarter worth $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $68,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

