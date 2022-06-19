Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.08-$3.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brady has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $58.01. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Brady had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $983,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $205,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,218,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Brady by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Brady in the first quarter worth $631,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Brady in the first quarter worth $549,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brady in the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Brady by 93.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

