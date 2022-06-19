BoutsPro (BOUTS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.00

BoutsPro (BOUTS) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One BoutsPro coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $29,237.09 and approximately $7.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BoutsPro has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro (BOUTS) is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

