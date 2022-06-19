Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,906.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,164.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,266.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. Booking’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,777.00.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.